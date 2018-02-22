News & Gossip
Trey Songz Accused Of Hitting A Woman

Did Trey get into a fight during NBA All-Star Weekend?

USA - 13th Annual EIF Revlon Run/Walk For Women in New York City

Source: Lars Niki / Getty

A woman has reported Trey Songz to police for allegedly hitting her in the face during a party on Saturday night.

Is it Mr. Steal Your Girl or Mr. Steal On Your Girl?

The singer has been accused of hitting a girl during NBA All-Star Weekend. Authorities told TMZ.com that an unidentified woman has filed a police report against Trey after an alleged altercation at a party in Los Angeles.

According to the report, the woman said she got into an argument with Trey, who was upset that she was talking to another man at the party. Supposedly, a fight ensued and he hit her in the face.

It is unclear if the alleged victim was his date for the evening, but TMZ reports that the woman left the party alone and went to the hospital for minor injuries.

There’s no word on whether Trey will be charged in this incident, but the L.A. City Attorney will be looking over the case soon.

Neither Trey nor anyone in his camp has commented on the case at this time.

