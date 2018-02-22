Trey Songz Accused Of Hitting A Woman

A woman has reported Trey Songz to police for allegedly hitting her in the face during a party on Saturday night.

Is it Mr. Steal Your Girl or Mr. Steal On Your Girl?

The singer has been accused of hitting a girl during NBA All-Star Weekend. Authorities told TMZ.com that an unidentified woman has filed a police report against Trey after an alleged altercation at a party in Los Angeles.

According to the report, the woman said she got into an argument with Trey, who was upset that she was talking to another man at the party. Supposedly, a fight ensued and he hit her in the face.

It is unclear if the alleged victim was his date for the evening, but TMZ reports that the woman left the party alone and went to the hospital for minor injuries.

There’s no word on whether Trey will be charged in this incident, but the L.A. City Attorney will be looking over the case soon.

Neither Trey nor anyone in his camp has commented on the case at this time.

RELATED STORIES:

Trey Songz Gets Probation After Flipping Out In Detroit

Trey Songz Opens Up About Keke Palmer Drama

Trey Songz To Star In VH1 Dating Web Series, ‘Tremaine The Playboy’

Also On Magic 95.9: