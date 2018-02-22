Clearly Olympian Jasmine Todd Is A Native Wakandan

Source: Getty / Getty
Yes, everyone is still talking about Black Panther, because it’s one of the biggest movies in film history and we’re watching the culture shift before our eyes.
Everyone who’s seen the film has vowed to greet every person of color they see with the Wakandan handshake. It looks like World Medalist Jasmine Todd got the memo.
Feeling left out of the inside joke? Go see Black Panther in theaters, now.
