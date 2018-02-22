Clearly Olympian Jasmine Todd Is A Native Wakandan

Yes, everyone is still talking about Black Panther, because it’s one of the biggest movies in film history and we’re watching the culture shift before our eyes.

If you black and I meet you IRL we gotta do the Wakanda handshake. Those are the rules now. pic.twitter.com/0NXQggKVWJ — Troy L. Wiggins (@TroyLWiggins) February 18, 2018

Everyone who’s seen the film has vowed to greet every person of color they see with the Wakandan handshake. It looks like World Medalist Jasmine Todd got the memo.

Feeling left out of the inside joke? Go see Black Panther in theaters, now.

Also On Magic 95.9: