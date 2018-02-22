State Of Maryland: Do Any Of These Unclamied Accounts Belong To You?

The Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot and his office want to know if you are the rightful owner of more than $1 billion in unclaimed property which also includes stocks, bonds, savings accounts and other property reported as unclaimed by banks or other financial institutions.

The Maryland unclaimed property list can be found here. Do you own any of these things?

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Latest News:

Source: ABC2NEWS

Also On Magic 95.9: