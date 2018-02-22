Charm City
State Of Maryland: Do Any Of These Unclamied Accounts Belong To You?

Various US curency

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

The Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot and his office want to know if you are the rightful owner of more than $1 billion in unclaimed property which also includes stocks, bonds, savings accounts and other property reported as unclaimed by banks or other financial institutions.

The Maryland unclaimed property list can be found here. Do you own any of these things?

