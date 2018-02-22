Charm City
Head Start In West Baltimore Becomes First To Earn Highest Ranking In The City

With some much negativity it’s always great to hear positive news especially when it comes to our kids. A Baltimore city head start is being praised after becoming the first to earn the Maryland State Department of Education’s highest rating. Located on Druid Hill Ave Union Baptist Head Start received a 5 star ranking while other head start’s in the city have 2 or 3.

Now, with nearly 200 students, Union Baptist Head Start runs at capacity. The waiting list is a full year. Kids who go here, don’t just learn their ABCs, they receive social, emotional, health and nutrition services through community partnerships, like the breathe bus for students suffering from asthma. Each classroom also has foster grandparents. Some have been there for decades.

“Yes, we are preparing them for school, but for beyond that. We’re preparing them for so much more,” says Headen. “It’s a wonderful place to be. It brings purpose to my life every day. And I know that what I do, and what we do, makes a difference.”

 

 

