Quincy Jones’ Daughters Held An Intervention For Him After His Recent Interview “Wordvomit”

He's apologizing for some of his insane storytelling

GlobalGrind
Upstream Music Fest + Summit 2017

Quincy Jones has been revealing some pretty wild things about all of his years in Hollywood recently, and now he’s apologizing for some of the things he said. From his stories about having dozens of girlfriends around the world who know each other to talking about how the Beatles aren’t great musicians, Jones’ interviews have been the talk of the town for weeks.

Now, it looks like Quincy’s 6 daughters sat down their famous father for a surprise intervention, telling him his recent interviews are entirely too much and he needs to scale it back. He thanked his girls for taking him aside saying, “I’m so grateful for my daughters because they aren’t scared to stand up to their daddy. I am an imperfect human & I’m not afraid to say it.”

He also expands on what he said during these interviews, and attributes a lot of his stories to living a long crazy life, and being sober for 3 years now. He says, “certain details about specific events come flooding back all at once, & even at 85, it’s apparent that wordvomit & bad-mouthing is inexcusable.”

Though Jones most definitely spewed off some insane stories nobody was expecting, most onlookers were more entertained than offended and loved how unfiltered his interviews have been–but of course, his daughters probably weren’t as entertained.

Check out Quincy’s full statement below where he’s apologizing for some of his outlandish revelations.

Continue reading Quincy Jones' Daughters Held An Intervention For Him After His Recent Interview "Wordvomit"

