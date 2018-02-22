News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Low Key: We All Need To Put More Respect On Missy Elliott’s Name

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Photo of Missy ELLIOT

Source: Ebet Roberts / Getty

Living in a time of one hit wonders, watered down lyrics and sub-par visuals makes you long for the work of eclectic geniuses like Missy Elliott.

12th Soul Train Music Awards

Source: Chris Walter / Getty

Let’s face it — anyone who was popping before the Internet blew up is like ancient history to some of the kids growing up today. It’s almost like the world as a whole started over once Youtube and social media became a thing, making all the artist who put in work before that feel like dinosaurs.

Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2000 Fashion Show - Backstage

Source: KMazur / Getty

Missy Misdemeanor Elliott was way ahead of her time when it came to production, melodies and spitting bars. She could rap without a ghostwriter, produce without loops, sing an R&B ballad  and give you extraterrestrial videos at the same damn time. Miss E. can make an entire song rapping backward and it’ll top the charts. She’s your faves fave.

Warner Music Group Hosts Annual Grammy Celebration - Inside

Source: Todd Williamson / Getty

Missy is proof that it’s hard to be a lion amongst sheep. But fortunately for her, there’s a whole generation of young folks who appreciate her contributions to music and will not let the world forget it.

These days, the legend is looking good and living better. But just in case you forgot about her healthy resume, hit the flip to refresh your memory.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Low Key: We All Need To Put More Respect On Missy Elliott’s Name

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
R. Kelly Is Officially The First Person Added…

Keep him trapped in a closet.
02.23.18
The Number Of Black Folks Dying From Alcohol,…

Death rates have reached an unimaginable level.
02.23.18
7 Times Michelle Obama’s Tweets Have Inspired You…

Let us count the ways.
02.23.18
Welp, Omarosa Finally Has One Black Person On…

The reality star is on 'Celebrity Big Brother.'
02.22.18
Trump’s Black Pastor: ‘Black People Plan’ In The…

A Black pastor is overseeing Trump's “Black people plan."
02.22.18
UberEats Driver Denied Bond In Fatal Shooting Of…

Robert Bivines, 37, was denied bail on Tuesday in the fatal shooting of Ryan Thornton, a 30-year-old Morehouse graduate.
02.21.18
15 Little Known Facts About Malcolm X’s Life,…

Here 15 facts about Malcolm X, who championed Black human rights in the United States.
02.21.18
Tavis Smiley Lawsuit Claims PBS Suspension For Sexual…

Tavis Smiley cited racism in his lawsuit against PBS that was filed on Tuesday.
02.21.18
Trump Voters Want A White History Month

Make America stupid again.
02.21.18
Here’s Everyone Charged In The Trump Russia Investigation

Republicans wanted to impeach President Obama for much less.
02.21.18