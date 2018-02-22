Janelle Monáe Brings The Bars & The Funk With Two New Music Vids

It’s been almost five years since Janelle Monáe‘s last studio album The Electric Lady and now the talented songstress is coming back full force.

The futuristic queen dropped not one, but two new tracks along with visuals this week.

First, she gets funky on the sensual song “Make Me Feel.”

Then finally, she drops bars that would have Migos taking notice on “Django Jane.” Ms. Monáe is definitely repping for Atlanta and her original self. Check out the last gem from her double release below and be sure to stay tuned for her “Emotion Picture” album Dirty Computer on April 27!

Also On Magic 95.9: