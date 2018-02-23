Tamar And Vince Appeared On ‘The View’ To Speak On State Of Their Marriage And It Was Uncomfortable

In October of last year, Tamar Braxton filed for divorce from Vince Herbert. What would follow after that news was a whole boatload of drama, including watching their marriage fall apart on their WE series, Tamar and Vince, Tamar’s mother Evelyn accusing Vince more than once of physically abusing her daughter, and the singer even taking to social media to accuse her estranged husband of having a child outside of their marriage. And yet, soon after all of these incidents, the couple was seen traveling and moving about as a unit, with Vince telling media that he was working to keep his family together. So where do things stand now? Based on the estranged pair’s visit to The View this week, it’s unclear.

Tamar sat at the desk with the hosts of the talk show and was asked to clear things up about all that had gone on with her marriage over the last few months in the public eye. As dramatic as it was, she said all of it was real.

“I absolutely have no reason to lie about my marriage and the things that’s happening in my marriage for ratings,” she said of the allegations that she’s been drumming up marital drama for attention. “That’s disgusting and I would never sell my soul to the devil like that. It’s not that serious.”

“However, I have a regular marriage and regular marriages like everybody else, things happen,” she continued. “And in my marriage, it was to a point where I felt divorce was the only option I had left. We’re in extensive counseling, and that is much-needed and still will always be, but the bigger picture of everything is that we have a responsibility to my amazing 4-year-old son, just to raise him in the most comfortable, amazing, loving household that we can. That’s why we don’t live together.”

From there, Tamar was asked about how they’ve managed to move forward since she alleged on social media that he’d impregnated another woman. Vince, sitting in the audience, was asked to come down and clear up the rumor of whether or not he had a secret child somewhere, which Tamar heard from a “so-called friend.”

“Uh, absolutely not. There’s not,” he said. “All the other allegations are just not true. I’m just not that kind of person. I love this lady with all my heart. I love my family with all my heart and I will never stop fighting for my family and trying to make it be great.”

When asked to speak on why she believed something like that in the first place, Tamar blamed it on being too open with her life — both with the people in her circle and with the public.

“Keep people out your business,” she said. “That was my fault that I put myself in a position to open up the floor for people to give their opinions on my marriage. I have to take responsibility for that. And you have to take responsibility for telling too much of your business, because people always feel like they can tell you this, they have a hand in this, or ‘Oh girl, did you hear about this?’ Everybody don’t always want to see you happy.”

Vince agreed with this sentiment, telling the women at the table the rumor came about because sometimes it can be your friends who don’t want to see you doing well.

"People are miserable and if they see you happy they don't want that," he said. "Can we get a clap for that?" As for the future of their relationship, it's unclear what they're doing. Vince said "Absolutely!" when asked if there was a chance for reconciliation for the couple while Tamar simply said, "It's ok not to know." But she did indeed file for divorce and as previously mentioned, they aren't living under the same roof. However, they are still working together. "We still work together now," she said. "We have a couple of businesses that are very successful and we do work well together. That's another thing that I feel like we can definitely sustain and we've always been able to sustain as well as our connection and responsibility as being parents to Logan." The pair didn't speak on rumors of physical abuse, but one could infer that Vince's "All the other allegations are just not true" comment speaks to that. Check out their conversation below, as well as the slightly shady chat about her exit from The Real and why Tamar says "No thanks" when it comes to reconciling her relationships with her former co-hosts.

