News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Kevin Durant Gives $10 Million To Help Maryland Youth Go To College

“I want them to see the world,” he said after sending underprivileged kids from his hometown of Prince George’s County.

GlobalGrind
Leave a comment
Kevin Durant

Source: Elsa / Getty

Kevin Durant is giving back to his hometown. Here’s why:

“I want them to see the world… I want them to see where people are from and see that there are things outside their world. I don’t know exactly or at what pace that they will get it, but there is a world outside that they need to see.”

Via SLAM:

Durant’s College Track branch will be the first to launch on the East Coast.

Warriors superstar Kevin Durant has partnered with public schools in his hometown of Prince George’s County, Maryland on a 10-year program called College Track, established more than 20 years ago with the mission of helping disadvantaged kids attend college.

According to The Washington Post‘s Thomas Heath, Durant’s $10 million investment will “seed construction and operating expenses of a local chapter.” The College Track program provides tutoring, test prep, guidance on picking the right colleges, and more.

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Kevin Durant Gives $10 Million To Help Maryland Youth Go To College

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Akon Bashes Government For Not Accepting His Organization’s…

Akon criticized the government for not taking him up on his offer to let his organization, Akon Lighting Africa, help…
02.26.18
Slay! CoverGirl Features Their First Black Model With…

Amy Deanna is making history with the popular makeup brand.
02.26.18
R. Kelly Is Officially The First Person Added…

Keep him trapped in a closet.
02.23.18
The Number Of Black Folks Dying From Alcohol,…

Death rates have reached an unimaginable level.
02.23.18
7 Times Michelle Obama’s Tweets Have Inspired You…

Let us count the ways.
02.23.18
Welp, Omarosa Finally Has One Black Person On…

The reality star is on 'Celebrity Big Brother.'
02.22.18
Trump’s Black Pastor: ‘Black People Plan’ In The…

A Black pastor is overseeing Trump's “Black people plan."
02.22.18
UberEats Driver Denied Bond In Fatal Shooting Of…

Robert Bivines, 37, was denied bail on Tuesday in the fatal shooting of Ryan Thornton, a 30-year-old Morehouse graduate.
02.21.18
15 Little Known Facts About Malcolm X’s Life,…

Here 15 facts about Malcolm X, who championed Black human rights in the United States.
02.21.18
Tavis Smiley Lawsuit Claims PBS Suspension For Sexual…

Tavis Smiley cited racism in his lawsuit against PBS that was filed on Tuesday.
02.21.18