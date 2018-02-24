News & Gossip
Have You Ever Seen A Prison Beauty Pageant? It’s A Thing

Have you ever wondered why some of your friends, family and favorite rappers can’t seem to stay out of jail? It may be because they have to defend their title as Mr. Penitentiary.

Apparently, prison beauty pageants are a thing and they’re as bizarre as they sound.

Watch these fellas strut their stuff and let us know who should take the crown.

 

 

