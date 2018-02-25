Tisha Campbell-Martin Is Asking For Spousal Support In Divorce From Duane Martin

Days after Tisha Campbell-Martin announced that she was divorcing her husband Duane Martin, it’s being reported that she will also be asking for spousal support.

According to TMZ, In the documents filed in court, Tisha seeks spousal support and to split both physical and legal custody of the couple’s children, Xen, 6, and Ezekiel, 8.

It’s unclear at this time how much money Tisha is requesting each month.

As we previously reported, the former “Martin” star tweeted that her marriage was over.

“After 27 years of being together and two amazing children, it pains me to announce that I’ve filed for divorce,” Campbell-Martin announced on social media.

“It’s an emotional time and I graciously ask for privacy for me, our children and the rest of our family.”

The two wed back in 1996. The reason behind their impending divorce has yet to be revealed with the public.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

