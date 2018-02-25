News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Tisha Campbell-Martin Is Asking For Spousal Support In Divorce From Duane Martin

The former "Martin" star also wants to split both physical and legal custody of the couple's children.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Vivica A. Fox 50th Birthday Celebration

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Days after Tisha Campbell-Martin announced that she was divorcing her husband Duane Martin, it’s being reported that she will also be asking for spousal support.

According to TMZ, In the documents filed in court, Tisha seeks spousal support and to split both physical and legal custody of the couple’s children, Xen, 6, and Ezekiel, 8.

It’s unclear at this time how much money Tisha is requesting each month.

As we previously reported, the former “Martin” star tweeted that her marriage was over.

“After 27 years of being together and two amazing children, it pains me to announce that I’ve filed for divorce,” Campbell-Martin announced on social media.

“It’s an emotional time and I graciously ask for privacy for me, our children and the rest of our family.”

The two wed back in 1996. The reason behind their impending divorce has yet to be revealed with the public.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

RELATED NEWS:

Tisha Campbell-Martin And Duane Martin Divorcing After 27 Years Of Marriage

Tisha Campbell-Martin Hints At ‘Martin’ Reboot: ‘It’s Exciting

Welp! Did Amina Buddafly Just File For Divorce?

Behind The Scenes Of The Getty Images Portrait Studio Powered By Samsung Galaxy At 2015 Summer TCA's

Tisha Campbell-Martin & Duane Martin Through The Years

10 photos Launch gallery

Tisha Campbell-Martin & Duane Martin Through The Years

Continue reading Tisha Campbell-Martin & Duane Martin Through The Years

Tisha Campbell-Martin & Duane Martin Through The Years

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Akon Bashes Government For Not Accepting His Organization’s…

Akon criticized the government for not taking him up on his offer to let his organization, Akon Lighting Africa, help…
02.26.18
Slay! CoverGirl Features Their First Black Model With…

Amy Deanna is making history with the popular makeup brand.
02.26.18
R. Kelly Is Officially The First Person Added…

Keep him trapped in a closet.
02.23.18
The Number Of Black Folks Dying From Alcohol,…

Death rates have reached an unimaginable level.
02.23.18
7 Times Michelle Obama’s Tweets Have Inspired You…

Let us count the ways.
02.23.18
Welp, Omarosa Finally Has One Black Person On…

The reality star is on 'Celebrity Big Brother.'
02.22.18
Trump’s Black Pastor: ‘Black People Plan’ In The…

A Black pastor is overseeing Trump's “Black people plan."
02.22.18
UberEats Driver Denied Bond In Fatal Shooting Of…

Robert Bivines, 37, was denied bail on Tuesday in the fatal shooting of Ryan Thornton, a 30-year-old Morehouse graduate.
02.21.18
15 Little Known Facts About Malcolm X’s Life,…

Here 15 facts about Malcolm X, who championed Black human rights in the United States.
02.21.18
Tavis Smiley Lawsuit Claims PBS Suspension For Sexual…

Tavis Smiley cited racism in his lawsuit against PBS that was filed on Tuesday.
02.21.18