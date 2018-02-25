News & Gossip
She Ready! Tiffany Haddish To Be First Black Woman To Host The MTV Movie And TV Awards

The "Girls Trip" star stays winning!

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 14

Source: Bravo / Getty

2018 is definitely Tiffany Haddish’s year!

Not only does she have a slew of films coming out and a new TV TBS comedy “The Last OG” dropping, but she us set to host the MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 18.

She is the first Black woman to do so in the network’s history.

Haddish announced the news in a video on Instagram.

“It’s gonna be off the chain! Because you know why? I’m hosting!” the “Girls Trip” star stressed. “And you know what that means ― it’s gonna be hilarious.”

Of course, MTV couldn’t be happier.

According to the HuffPost, in a statement, they said that the actress and author  is “quickly establishing herself as one of the most sought-after actresses and comedic talents in television and film.”

Hey…we are here for all of it!

Congrats Tiffany!

