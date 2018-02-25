Slay! CoverGirl Features Their First Black Model With Vitiligo In New Campaign

Amy Deanna is making some serious history.

The Texas-native has become the first model with the skin condition vitiligo to be featured in a CoverGirl campaign. In the #IAmWhatIMakeup series, Amy conveys that for her, using foundation isn’t about masking herself from the world, but letting her unique beauty come through.

She recently told PEOPLE how proud she is to be able to speak out her skin condition in such a huge way.

“Vitiligo awareness is something that is very important to me. Being given a platform to do so means so much,” Amy stressed.

“At the end of the day I am just like everyone else, I just happen to have spots. It’s a part of my identity, but it doesn’t define who I am.”

The model also said she finds it heartbreaking knowing that so many people who have vitiligo don’t feel represented by most of the beauty ads.

“For there to be so many of us and so little representation, it’s truly disheartening,” she went on. ‘I work with CoverGirl; I’m a black woman; I have vitiligo. That is empowering.”

That, and Amy is excited to represent a change in what we regard as beautiful in society.

The fashion and beauty industry sometimes feels like a private party that only a select few get invited to. It’s very ‘you can’t sit with us.’ To me, that is not progressive. We have to be more inclusive,” she explains.

“Diversity is important. Representation is important. Inclusivity is important—not just for people of different backgrounds and ethnicities, but also people of all sizes. That’s why I was so excited to partner with CoverGirl on this project. Beauty comes in all shapes, sizes, colors, etc. Let’s face it, together we are a mosaic—that in itself is beautiful. We should celebrate that.”

Amy is in good company at CoverGirl as she joined with other amazingly beautiful ambassadors including Queen Latifah, Issa Rae, Zendaya and Ayesha Curry.

