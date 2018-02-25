Anderson .Paak Serenades Erykah Badu Live On Stage

Source: Getty
Multi-talented Dr. Dre understudy Anderson .Paak gave the queen Erykah Badu a special performance for her 47th birthday celebration in Dallas.
Dave Chappelle, Yasiin Bey (fka Mos Def), Anderson .Paak, DRAM, Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith were all in attendance.
Clickthrough for more clips from the party.
