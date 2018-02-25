Anderson .Paak Serenades Erykah Badu Live On Stage

Multi-talented Dr. Dre understudy Anderson .Paak gave the queen Erykah Badu a special performance for her 47th birthday celebration in Dallas.

Anderson .Paak serenades Erykah Badu pic.twitter.com/Kz6w3gdUWW — sleeping on gems (@sleepingongems) February 24, 2018

Dave Chappelle, Yasiin Bey (fka Mos Def), Anderson .Paak, DRAM, Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith were all in attendance.

