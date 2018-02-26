News & Gossip
Jay-Z Shares 'Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story' Documentary [VIDEO]

Magic 95.9
Jay-Z has revealed that the previously-announced docu-series about the life story of Trayvon Martin will air in July. You can watch the teaser trailer for the film up top. Officially titled Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story, the docu-series will flow in the same path as last year’s gripping narrative of Kalief Browder, a docu-series which opened up eyes to the failures of the criminal justice system and the torment Browder endured fighting his case until he ultimately took his life.

Martin was stalked and killed by Florida man George Zimmerman, who followed the teenager through a neighborhood because his hoodie made him look “suspicious.” Zimmerman was later acquitted of second-degree murder charges in a case that became one of the initial sparks of the Black Lives Matter Movement.

