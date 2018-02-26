News & Gossip
Why Gabrielle Union & Sanaa Lathan Weren’t Friends At First [VIDEO]

Magic 95.9
47th NAACP Image Awards Presented By TV One - Backstage And Audience

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

Gabrielle Union and Sanaa Lathan have been acting for a very long time. The two even starred in “Love & Basketball” together. In that movie Union dated Lathan’s best friend in the film played by Omar Epps. During an interview with DJ Whoo, Union spoke about how it was on the set with Lathan and how they weren’t always friends.

She said, “Me and Boris [Kodjoe] were, like, newcomers…nobody talked to us. After Love & Basketball I was like, ‘I don’t mess with you. I’ve seen all I’ve needed to see.’” Years later, the two ended up being in Miami filming for movies and stayed at the same hotel.

They decided to have drinks and since then have been great friends. During the interview she also discussed her friendship with Mo’Nique and how close they’ve been after filming “Two Can Play That Game.” While some might think it was a jealousy issue on set that wasn’t even the case.

Gabrielle Union Is Fashion Goals During Her Book Tour For ‘We’re Going To Need More Wine’

Gabrielle Union Is Fashion Goals During Her Book Tour For 'We're Going To Need More Wine'

Gabrielle Union Is Fashion Goals During Her Book Tour For ‘We’re Going To Need More Wine’

Gabrielle Union is on a cross country press tour promoting her new book, We’re Gonna Need More Wine ($12.95 at Barnes and Noble). While the book reveals a lot of intimate details regarding Gabrielle’s life, we are over here living for her outfit choices to promote the book. Styled by Thomas Christos (who was unavailable for comment at time of publishing), we’re loving these looks! Check out every single one of her press looks (including her promotional editorials!). Tell us which one is your favorite.

