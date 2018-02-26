News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Chicago West Finally Makes Her Instagram Debut And We Can’t Tell If She Looks Like North or Saint

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - August 29, 2016

Source: Alo Ceballos / Getty

Fans got their first glimpse of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s third child, Chicago West, last month in Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancy reveal video — but obviously, they want more.

Over the weekend, Kim took to Twitter to describe which of her other two children (North or Saint West) Chi resembles the most.

On Monday, we finally got to decide for ourselves after Kim posted a photo of her and baby Chi on Instagram rocking adorable furry filters:

Baby Chicago

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

 

But which West sibling do you think Chi looks like the most?

 

north west

Source: getty / Getty

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 6, 2016

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

https://twitter.com/mean_gyal/status/968244479344902144

Hit us up on Facebook and Twitter to share your thoughts.

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Chicago West Finally Makes Her Instagram Debut And We Can’t Tell If She Looks Like North or Saint

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
5 items
5 Things We Hope To Learn In Michelle…

Obama's first memoir "Becoming," is slated to release in the fall of 2018.
02.26.18
‘Tell That Muthaf***a:’ Samuel L. Jackson Rips Trump…

The actor was not having it.
02.26.18
Will Packer Responds To Mo’Nique Comparing Him To…

It wasn't all love for 2016's 'Almost Christmas.'
02.26.18
Akon Bashes Government For Not Accepting His Organization’s…

Akon criticized the government for not taking him up on his offer to let his organization, Akon Lighting Africa, help…
02.26.18
Slay! CoverGirl Features Their First Black Model With…

Amy Deanna is making history with the popular makeup brand.
02.26.18
R. Kelly Is Officially The First Person Added…

Keep him trapped in a closet.
02.23.18
The Number Of Black Folks Dying From Alcohol,…

Death rates have reached an unimaginable level.
02.23.18
7 Times Michelle Obama’s Tweets Have Inspired You…

Let us count the ways.
02.23.18
Welp, Omarosa Finally Has One Black Person On…

The reality star is on 'Celebrity Big Brother.'
02.22.18
Trump’s Black Pastor: ‘Black People Plan’ In The…

A Black pastor is overseeing Trump's “Black people plan."
02.22.18