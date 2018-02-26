Chicago West Finally Makes Her Instagram Debut And We Can’t Tell If She Looks Like North or Saint

Fans got their first glimpse of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s third child, Chicago West, last month in Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancy reveal video — but obviously, they want more.

Kylie Jenner just gave us a glimpse of Kim and Kanye's new baby girl, Chicago: https://t.co/EVSuVlAJ7k — POPSUGAR (@POPSUGAR) February 10, 2018

Over the weekend, Kim took to Twitter to describe which of her other two children (North or Saint West) Chi resembles the most.

The sweetest! Best baby! She looks a tiny bit like North and a tiny bit like Saint but definitely her own person! https://t.co/8jZyc7wokj — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 24, 2018

On Monday, we finally got to decide for ourselves after Kim posted a photo of her and baby Chi on Instagram rocking adorable furry filters:

Baby Chicago A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 26, 2018 at 1:55pm PST

But which West sibling do you think Chi looks like the most?

https://twitter.com/mean_gyal/status/968244479344902144

Chicago West looks like her own little person. A-dorbs! — 🇨🇲 (@krewelladevill) February 26, 2018

Wow Chicago looks nothing like north or saint — nia (@broszarry) February 26, 2018

Chicago West looks just like Kim ! 😍😍😍😍 — addison (@keepinupwitaddy) February 26, 2018

Hit us up on Facebook and Twitter to share your thoughts.

Also On Magic 95.9: