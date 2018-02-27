News & Gossip
Why Olympian Gus Kenworthy Went Off On About Ivanka Trump

Magic 95.9
Freestyle Skiing - Winter Olympics Day 9

Source: David Ramos / Getty

The Winter Olympics may be over, but one athlete had something to say about Ivanka Trump. Gus Kenworthy, a freestyle skier spent the last two weeks in Pyeongchang and finished in 12th place. NBC Washington reports that he not only spoke about Trump, but also Russia.

Kenworthy retweeted a story written by the Los Angeles Times and said, “Russia’s biggest win since the 2016 US Presidential election!” The Olympian also posted a picture of the U.S. team together and mentioned in the tweet, “So proud of all these people! Everybody here has worked so hard to make it to the Olympics and have the opportunity to walk in the closing ceremony! Well… Everyone except Ivanka. Honestly, tf is she doing here??”

Trump attended the closing ceremony and took picture with other Olympians. She said, “I’m so excited to be here. It’s just so incredibly inspiring. It’s been an amazing couple of days, and such an honor and privilege to be here with our allies in South Korea and celebrate all that we’ve accomplished as a culture, a society economically and, of course, in sport.” What do you think about what Gus Kenworthy said?

This year’s installment of the Winter Olympic Games is the most diverse its ever been, with an increasing number of Black athletes competing for gold medals in sports that are not traditionally associated with people of color. Not including the 10 American Olympians, there are a handful of other Black competitors from countries that don’t have a cold winter season, let alone see a single flake of snow, which makes their qualifications for the Games all the more impressive. By contrast, just 10 Black people competed in the 2014 Winter Olympic Games. The opening ceremony is Friday, with the Games being held through February 25 in Pyeongchang County, South Korea. Black women, who have been busy trying to save America from itself, make up the bulk of Team USA. Will they be able to win in South Korea, too? Here’s a closer look at all of the Black people competing in PyeongChang 2018.

