News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Foxy Brown Defends Russell Simmons After Sexual Assault Allegations

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Foxy Brown Press Conference

Source: Scott Gries / Getty

Foxy Brown was just a teenager when she met and was signed to Russell Simmons company, Def Jam Recordings. Recently, Simmons has been accused of sexually assaulting several women and since then has parted ways with some of his companies. Brown recently spoke out in support of Simmons and wants people to know how great of a man he is.

On Instagram she wrote, An open letter……….💋 Attesting to the character of the man who, as a teenager saved my life. Salaciousness and scandal garners headlines. Cowards cower, during times of tumult. But as inarguably, Russell’s biggest Def Jam female protege, (who birthed an era of overtly evocative stars), the man I’ve known and loved,was nothing more than the respectful, respected, gentleman and GODFATHER OF HIP-HOP we’ve all adored.In staunch support, Praying for you Russ!💋Let’s send our LOVE.❤Fox @unclerush.”

 

Since the allegations have started he’s been under investigation by NYPD’s Special Victims Unit. Hip Hop DX also mentioned that Simmons faces a $5 million lawsuit by one of the women. Earlier this week Simmons posted a note on Instagram from Bali saying, “temporarily closed for spiritual maintenance.”

RELATED: Russell Simmons Surfaces In Bali

RELATED: Kimora Lee Defends Russell Simmons

RELATED: Report: Two More Rape Accusers File Lawsuits Against Russell Simmons

The Latest:

Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault

19 photos Launch gallery

Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault

Continue reading Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault

Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
5 items
5 Things We Hope To Learn In Michelle…

Obama's first memoir "Becoming," is slated to release in the fall of 2018.
02.26.18
‘Tell That Muthaf***a:’ Samuel L. Jackson Rips Trump…

The actor was not having it.
02.26.18
Will Packer Responds To Mo’Nique Comparing Him To…

It wasn't all love for 2016's 'Almost Christmas.'
02.26.18
Akon Bashes Government For Not Accepting His Organization’s…

Akon criticized the government for not taking him up on his offer to let his organization, Akon Lighting Africa, help…
02.26.18
Slay! CoverGirl Features Their First Black Model With…

Amy Deanna is making history with the popular makeup brand.
02.26.18
R. Kelly Is Officially The First Person Added…

Keep him trapped in a closet.
02.23.18
The Number Of Black Folks Dying From Alcohol,…

Death rates have reached an unimaginable level.
02.23.18
7 Times Michelle Obama’s Tweets Have Inspired You…

Let us count the ways.
02.23.18
Welp, Omarosa Finally Has One Black Person On…

The reality star is on 'Celebrity Big Brother.'
02.22.18
Trump’s Black Pastor: ‘Black People Plan’ In The…

A Black pastor is overseeing Trump's “Black people plan."
02.22.18