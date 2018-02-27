News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

For The Culture: ‘Set It Off’ Heads To The Stage

First, it was 'Two Can Play That Game,' now this.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Da Brat

Source: The Rickey Smiley Morning Shoe / The Rickey Smiley Morning Shoe

Yet another movie classic will be getting a stage adaptation as Set It Off heads to a theater near you.

In a time when reboots and remakes are pretty common, Set It Off will be hitting the stage.

Da Brat announced on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show that she will be playing Cleo (a role made famous by Queen Latifah) in the play adaptation of Set It Off. She’ll star alongside LeToya Luckett, Kyla Pratt, and Demetria McKinney. She also made sure to put it on her Instagram for anyone that was not tuned in today.

The play was penned by Je’Caryous Johnson, who also brought Two Can Play That Game to the stage. For anyone the least bit skeptical about Set It Off becoming a play, the movie’s writer Takashi Bufford gives it his full endorsement.

Set It Off will be playing in Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, and Washington D.C. just to name a few cities. News of the hit movie becoming a play met with mixed reactions.

Some were here for it.

Some were not.

Some were confused.

But no matter where you fall in that mix, Demetria is pretty excited about what she and the girls are about to deliver.

RELATED STORIES:

‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We Would Love To See Revived

Wayment: Kirk Frost Paid Da Brat How Much Money To Call Him?

The Truth About Da Brat Replacing Claudia Jordan On ‘The Rickey Smiley Morning Show’

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading For The Culture: ‘Set It Off’ Heads To The Stage

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
White Teen Who Lied About Being Raped By…

One Texas teen has taken a plea deal after admitting that she lied about her sexual assault at the hands…
02.27.18
Omarosa Compares Willfully Working At The White House…

Does she know slaves weren't paid $179,700 a year and were on plantations by force?
02.27.18
Trump Reportedly Wants To Sentence Drug Dealers To…

Make America great again!
02.27.18
5 items
5 Things We Hope To Learn In Michelle…

Obama's first memoir "Becoming," is slated to release in the fall of 2018.
02.26.18
‘Tell That Muthaf***a:’ Samuel L. Jackson Rips Trump…

The actor was not having it.
02.26.18
Will Packer Responds To Mo’Nique Comparing Him To…

It wasn't all love for 2016's 'Almost Christmas.'
02.26.18
Akon Bashes Government For Not Accepting His Organization’s…

Akon criticized the government for not taking him up on his offer to let his organization, Akon Lighting Africa, help…
02.26.18
Slay! CoverGirl Features Their First Black Model With…

Amy Deanna is making history with the popular makeup brand.
02.26.18
R. Kelly Is Officially The First Person Added…

Keep him trapped in a closet.
02.23.18
The Number Of Black Folks Dying From Alcohol,…

Death rates have reached an unimaginable level.
02.23.18