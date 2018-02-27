News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Tiffany Haddish Speaks Out On Netflix Deal

Tiffany didn't pull down "legend" money, but she's getting a nice check.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Saturday Night Live - Season 43

Source: NBC / Getty

Tiffany Haddish has secured another bag with her new Netflix deal!

Netflix may have given Mo’Nique reason to revolt, but it seems to be treating Tiffany pretty well. Love B. Scott reports that the comedian, who also has a first-look deal with HBO, has signed a new deal the streaming service. Not much is known about the full details of the agreement, but she is starring in a new cartoon for the service titled Tuca and Bertie.

Tiffany didn’t reveal how much she stands to make in the deal, but one user suggested that she’s got Mo’Nique to thank for getting her a better payout.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Tiffany had to let it be known, however, that she signed her deal well before Mo ever spoke out about getting short-changed by the streaming service. As for her own payday, it seems like she’ll be getting a decent amount.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Some might expect Mo to be a wee bit bitter that Tiffany likely got a better offer than she did, but they would be wrong. Mo’Nique assured her that she was perfectly within her right to accept the offer (as if that was ever a question), and she congratulated Tiffany for making such a savvy move.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

RELATED STORIES:

Trailer + Premiere Date Drops For Tracy Morgan, Tiffany Haddish Series ‘The Last O.G.’

Secure ALL The Bags: Tiffany Haddish Lands Two New Lead Roles

She Ready! Tiffany Haddish To Be First Black Woman To Host The MTV Movie And TV Awards

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Tiffany Haddish Speaks Out On Netflix Deal

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
White Teen Who Lied About Being Raped By…

One Texas teen has taken a plea deal after admitting that she lied about her sexual assault at the hands…
02.27.18
Omarosa Compares Willfully Working At The White House…

Does she know slaves weren't paid $179,700 a year and were on plantations by force?
02.27.18
Trump Reportedly Wants To Sentence Drug Dealers To…

Make America great again!
02.27.18
5 items
5 Things We Hope To Learn In Michelle…

Obama's first memoir "Becoming," is slated to release in the fall of 2018.
02.26.18
‘Tell That Muthaf***a:’ Samuel L. Jackson Rips Trump…

The actor was not having it.
02.26.18
Will Packer Responds To Mo’Nique Comparing Him To…

It wasn't all love for 2016's 'Almost Christmas.'
02.26.18
Akon Bashes Government For Not Accepting His Organization’s…

Akon criticized the government for not taking him up on his offer to let his organization, Akon Lighting Africa, help…
02.26.18
Slay! CoverGirl Features Their First Black Model With…

Amy Deanna is making history with the popular makeup brand.
02.26.18
R. Kelly Is Officially The First Person Added…

Keep him trapped in a closet.
02.23.18
The Number Of Black Folks Dying From Alcohol,…

Death rates have reached an unimaginable level.
02.23.18