White Teen Who Lied About Being Raped By 3 Black Men Found Guilty

Texas teen faces probation for four felony charges.

One Texas teen has taken a plea deal after admitting that she lied about her sexual assault at the hands of three Black men.

Breanna Harmon walked into her church last March, claiming that she had been raped by three black men. Today, she had to admit that she made the whole attack up.

According to Star Telegram, Harman pleaded guilty to four counts of tampering with physical evidence and government documents, which are felony charges.

“We’ve had major crime before, but nothing like this,” Denison, Texas, Police Chief Jay Burch said in a press conference.

Last year, she came into her Denison church looking battered, wearing nothing but her undergarments and a shirt. She had been reported missing just hours earlier.

Harmon claimed that she’d been kidnapped by three Black men in ski masks and that two of them raped her while the third held her down. At first, She told authorities that the assault occurred in a field near the church. She was later charged with a misdemeanor for lying to authorities.

She was later hit with felony charges when Grayson County prosecutors found that the extent of her lies required more serious charges. For example, Harmon admitted that she cut herself out of depression that her engagement was going to be broken off. She hurt herself and lied about the violent episode to avoid upsetting her family.

Burch explained, “We believe the crime scenes——from the initial ‘kidnapping’ scene at the apartment complex to the point of [Harmon’s] condition when she walked into the church——were staged.”

Harmon will be sentenced on March 20, and it is expected that she will either be given probation or a deferred adjunction arrangement under the terms of her plea deal.

