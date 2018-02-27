News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

LL Cool J’s Daughter Has Beautiful Moroccan Themed Baby Shower [VIDEO]

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Lip Sync Battle LIVE: A Michael Jackson Celebration - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

LL Cool J’s family were all dressed to impress at his daughter India’s Moroccan themed baby shower. The rapper shared on Instagram pictures and videos from this lavish event. Just last summer he was walking her down the isle now he’s getting ready to welcome his grandson.

#babyshower

A post shared by LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) on

#BabyShower

A post shared by LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) on

Me and my son !!! @najeethemagazine !!!

A post shared by LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) on

His daughter wore a royal blue dress and his wife wore purple. LL Cool J and the entire family were smiling from ear to ear for this occasion. The rapper even sat in royal chair to celebrate the event. Congratulations to the family!

RELATED: LL Cool J Responds To His Former “In The House” Co-Star Maia Campbell Refusing Help

RELATED: Toya Wright Has A Royal Baby Shower For Her New Princess [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Is Kim Kardashian’s Explanation For Not Inviting Her Surrogate To The Baby Shower Enough? [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

LL Cool J’s Daughter Gets Married [PHOTOS]

11 photos Launch gallery

LL Cool J’s Daughter Gets Married [PHOTOS]

Continue reading LL Cool J’s Daughter Gets Married [PHOTOS]

LL Cool J’s Daughter Gets Married [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
White Teen Who Lied About Being Raped By…

One Texas teen has taken a plea deal after admitting that she lied about her sexual assault at the hands…
02.27.18
Omarosa Compares Willfully Working At The White House…

Does she know slaves weren't paid $179,700 a year and were on plantations by force?
02.27.18
Trump Reportedly Wants To Sentence Drug Dealers To…

Make America great again!
02.27.18
5 items
5 Things We Hope To Learn In Michelle…

Obama's first memoir "Becoming," is slated to release in the fall of 2018.
02.26.18
‘Tell That Muthaf***a:’ Samuel L. Jackson Rips Trump…

The actor was not having it.
02.26.18
Will Packer Responds To Mo’Nique Comparing Him To…

It wasn't all love for 2016's 'Almost Christmas.'
02.26.18
Akon Bashes Government For Not Accepting His Organization’s…

Akon criticized the government for not taking him up on his offer to let his organization, Akon Lighting Africa, help…
02.26.18
Slay! CoverGirl Features Their First Black Model With…

Amy Deanna is making history with the popular makeup brand.
02.26.18
R. Kelly Is Officially The First Person Added…

Keep him trapped in a closet.
02.23.18
The Number Of Black Folks Dying From Alcohol,…

Death rates have reached an unimaginable level.
02.23.18