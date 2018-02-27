LL Cool J’s family were all dressed to impress at his daughter India’s Moroccan themed baby shower. The rapper shared on Instagram pictures and videos from this lavish event. Just last summer he was walking her down the isle now he’s getting ready to welcome his grandson.
His daughter wore a royal blue dress and his wife wore purple. LL Cool J and the entire family were smiling from ear to ear for this occasion. The rapper even sat in royal chair to celebrate the event. Congratulations to the family!
RELATED: LL Cool J Responds To His Former “In The House” Co-Star Maia Campbell Refusing Help
RELATED: Toya Wright Has A Royal Baby Shower For Her New Princess [PHOTOS]
RELATED: Is Kim Kardashian’s Explanation For Not Inviting Her Surrogate To The Baby Shower Enough? [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- LL Cool J’s Daughter Has Beautiful Moroccan Themed Baby Shower [VIDEO]
- For The Culture: ‘Set It Off’ Heads To The Stage
- Tiffany Haddish Speaks Out On Netflix Deal
- The Beyhive Is Swarming Social Media Looking For Beyonce’s Secret Snapchat
- White Teen Who Lied About Being Raped By 3 Black Men Found Guilty
- Who’s Cutting Onions In Here?! : Dwayne Wade Reacts To Parkland Victim Being Buried In His Jersey
- Why Olympian Gus Kenworthy Went Off On About Ivanka Trump
- Stacey Dash For Congress? Actress Files To Run In California
- Omarosa Compares Willfully Working At The White House To Slavery
- Foxy Brown Defends Russell Simmons After Sexual Assault Allegations