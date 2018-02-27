Melania Trump Allegedly Gave The White House An Exorcism Because Of Obama’s ‘Demonic’ Artifacts

Photo by

Melania Trump Allegedly Gave The White House An Exorcism Because Of Obama’s ‘Demonic’ Artifacts

Reportedly, she wouldn't move in without "cleansing" the house.

As we all know, Trump is suddenly an evangelical solely because he is a Republican. This from a man who has five kids by three different women, allegedly paid off porn stars for sex and admitted that he never asked God for forgiveness. How Christ-like! However, new reports claim that the true fanatical Christian in the White House isn’t VP Mike Pence but Melania Trump.

According to Salon.com, Trump is now surrounded with far-right Christians like Paul Begley, who earlier this month, claimed that the First Lady made sure that the White House was ‘completely exorcised’ before she would move into the presidential residence, since former president Barack Obama had left the place littered with “idols’ and other ‘demonic’ artifacts.”

In a podcast interview, Begley said, “During that five hours when they were ripping out carpets and changing drapes, Melania Trump said to her husband, ‘I’m not going to go into that White House unless it has been completely exorcised.’” He also added, “There were people in there packing up every idol. The only thing that was left was one cross on one wall. They cleansed the White House. They had people in there anointing it with oil and praying everywhere.”

The White House denied Melania Trump requested an exorcism, but Begley stands by what he said. He claimed the White House’s statement “didn’t say that they didn’t remove all of the idols, all the relics, all the witchcraft, all the voodoo, all of the things that were in there. They are not going to tell you those weren’t removed because, believe me, they were.”

Who knows if this is true, but this is what happens when you surround yourself with religious zealots. However, I wouldn’t be shocked if delicate Melania saw African art and thought it was witchcraft or voodoo. Slovenia, her home country, has a history of anti-Semitism and she is the same person who agreed with her racist husband that Obama wasn’t born in this country. If her husband is a racist, she wouldn’t fall that far from the racist tree.

SOURCE: Salon

