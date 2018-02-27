Forbes Names Baltimore One Of America’s “Coolest” Cities

Charm City


While USA Today ranked Baltimore the most dangerous city, Forbes Magazine is showing a different side of our great city by ranking it one of ’10 Coolest Cities to Visit’, highlighting the city’s ever-growing arts scene and the projects and developments by Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank.

Southwest Airlines, Zagat and the New York Times have also recognized Baltimore for it’s rich cultural history, diversity and beauty.

Much has been made about Baltimore’s violent element, and yes, those statistics are real. But Mayor Pugh is hoping that stories like these and the appointment of a new police commissioner can serve as inspiration that all is not lost.

Other cities that made the Forbes list included Louisville, Detroit, Savannah and Richmond.






