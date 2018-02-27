Charm City
Baltimore City Has A New Police Commissioner, Darryl De Sousa

The votes are in and Baltimore officially has a new Police Commissioner. Last month, Mayor Catherine Pugh fired, Kevin Davis, as Commissioner, while Darryl De Sousa held things down. Last night, City Council voted De Sousa in. There was only one vote against him and that was from Councilman Ryan Dorsey.

“I just really have to conclude that he either doesn’t have the critical kind of opinion that I believe he should have at the top or that he has one that I don’t like. And that’s why I’m voting no. Thank you for allowing me to explain that,” said Dorsey to those attending the confirmation.

City Council President, Jack Young, immediately replied to Dorsey’s opposition.

“Well, thank you. But, Councilman, you also know that we cannot look at personnel records or medical records of any city employee.”

De Sousa’s job will be an up hill battle, as he enters his duty in the middle of a corrupt police department investigation.

