Kim Zolciak Gets Criticized For Buying Her Daughter A Gun [VIDEO]

Kim Zolciak has always given her kids the world with lavish birthday parties, graduation gifts and more. Her daughter, Brielle Biermann recently turned 21 and Zolciak gave her a gift some didn’t agree with. In a video posted by TMZ, Biermann opened a gun case and received a rose gold glock.

Brielle will be moving in her own condo and Zolciak wants her to be able to protect herself. Biermann allegedly has experience shooting by practicing at a gun range, but didn’t seem fond when she first opened the gift. She also doesn’t have a license to carry it, but in Georgia you don’t need one.

Fans stormed on social media to give their opinion and one said, “You disgust me. Guns? Really. I hope she never has to use it. I hope that gun never gets used to kill. Shame on you @Kimzolciak.” With the whole debate about guns do you think it was a good idea for Brielle Biermann to receive this gift?

