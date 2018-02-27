News & Gossip
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’rai: “I Wanted To Lose Weight For Myself” [VIDEO]

Magic 95.9
Brandy Norwood's Debut Performance In Broadway's 'Chicago' - After Party

Source: Bruce Glikas / Getty

Being a teenager is today’s society isn’t the easiest thing. They deal with more peer pressure, bullying on social media and so much more. Brandy’s daughter, Sy’rai Smith might only be 16, but the words she spoke in a recent video shows she’s wiser than her years.

 

Smith during an Instagram Live video spoke about her image and being bigger than most girls her age. She decided to encourage young women that are going through similar issues and teaching them to love themselves. Smith said, “I can’t do anything about my past and I can’t wish that I was somebody else. Being who you are should be more important than worrying about what you look like on the outside. Because there can be a beautiful person in a beautiful body, but in the inside you can be so ugly. And like me, I’m not the skinniest. But if you really want to change, change because you want to change. Don’t change because other people are saying, ‘You’re a big girl, you’re fat, you’re this, you’re that.’ Don’t change because of what they say, change because you want to change. Don’t ever let anybody else tell you who you are. That’s the one thing that made me want to lose weight. It’s because I wanted to lose weight for myself. And don’t say that someone is going to treat you better because you’re skinnier. That’s not true. As long as you know who you are, nobody is going to care about your weight if you walk in that school with confidence.”

Brandy couldn’t be more proud of her daughter and reposted the video, she said, “@syraismith I see God #Onlyin you! I am crying and I am speechless. #MyOnlyChild #Godfidence.” We are so proud of this young lady and so happy she’s encouraging other young women.

