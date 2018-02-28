National
Man Shoots And Murders His Fiancee And Her 15-Year-Old Son, Kills Himself

Their 4-year-old daughter pretended to sleep in another room during the killings.

A woman and her 15-year-old son were shot and killed by her fiancé who then turned the gun on himself while their 4-year-old daughter pretended to sleep.

According to St. Louis Dispatch, last Thursday, Missouri police found the bodies of Katrina Banks, 31, and her son, Kevin Johnson, 15 after it’s believed that Dornubari Dugbor murdered them and then ended his own life.

The newspaper reported that when police arrived on the scene, they also found the couple’s 4-year-old daughter, who was pretending to be asleep in her room. She was present during the shooting, but thankfully walked away unscathed from the tragic incident.

“She heard several shots fired after that,” Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Chief Jeremy Ihler said told the Post-Dispatch.

It’s unknown what was Dugbor’s motive for murder.

Police claim his relatives didn’t report any mental health issues or any conflicts between him and Banks. However, it’s believed he lived at both the residence with Banks and other one in St. Louis.

This is a far cry from the joy the couple displayed on social media announcing their engagement.

The Post-Dispatch noted that Jan. 20, she posted three pictures of a new engagement ring and wrote, “I said yes!” And four days later, she added a photo of the couple with the caption, “To the future. Bigger. Better. Greater. 2018.”

A friend and her old principal, Dr. Katrice Noble, told KSDK News that her dear friend deserved better.

“No one deserves this,” she said. “She was determined to be the best in the classroom, she was the student that her peers liked, she joined any activity that there was, she was that all around young lady.”

In the meantime, the 4-year-old girl is being evaluated at a hospital and will later be turned over to her relatives.



