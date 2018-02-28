LOL: What If Drake’s “God’s Plan” Always Came On At The Right Time

Drake has managed to become a viral theme once again.

Folks on social media are using moments from Drizzy’s “God’s Plan” video to describe potential hilarious, emotional moments when the hit song might start playing.

Like when a friend offers to treat you to a night out:

friend: wanna go out today?

me: im broke

friend: its okay i got you *gods plan starts playing* pic.twitter.com/mldGgFJezu — girl posts (@girlposts) February 28, 2018

Or when a cop lets you slide on a ticket:

Cop: Do you know why I pulled you over? Me: I was doing 112 in a 35… Cop: I'm just gonna let you off with a warning, slow it down… *Gods plan starts playing* pic.twitter.com/tGlvNuLm4N — Cal. (@NWDCAL) February 27, 2018

What’s your “God’s Plan starts playing” moment? Hit the flip for more.

