LOL: What If Drake’s “God’s Plan” Always Came On At The Right Time

Magic 95.9
Drake

Drake has managed to become a viral theme once again.

Folks on social media are using moments from Drizzy’s “God’s Plan” video to describe potential hilarious, emotional moments when the hit song might start playing.

Like when a friend offers to treat you to a night out:

Or when a cop lets you slide on a ticket:

 

What’s your “God’s Plan starts playing” moment? Hit the flip for more.

