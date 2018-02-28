Oh Word? Doctors Finally Declare Menstrual Cramps Are As Painful As Heart Attacks

Women have been trying to explain the extremities of menstrual pain for centuries. Now doctors are finally coming to terms with the fact that the agony of period cramps as just as painful as other serious bodily malfunctions — such as a heart attack.

Menstrual pain is like your body is rejecting you. Like I’m being biologically trolled. — Trudy (@thetrudz) February 28, 2018

John Guillebaud, professor of reproductive health at University College London, told Quartz that there are patients who have described period cramps to be “almost as bad as having a heart attack.” According to reports, Dysmenorrhea, the clinical term for painful menstruation, interferes with the daily life of around one in five women. There’s still very little research regarding the condition as physicians are taught that ibuprofen should be good enough when presented with the symptoms.

If men had periods, 'menstrual leave' would probably be a thing. RT this tweet if you've ever had to take a day off work because you were suffering from agonising period pain. pic.twitter.com/TVJg3MGSY3 — Toni (@t0nit0ne) February 21, 2018

Ladies, it looks like your days of being ashamed to complain about period cramps is coming to an end. One small for women, a little less smaller step for mankind.

