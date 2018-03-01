News & Gossip
Watch: Kobe Bryant, Kevin Hart, And Bill Nye Team Up To Save the World In New Nike Ad

What would happen if the world stopped spinning?

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

Source: Noel Vasquez / Getty

Nike’s newest ad answers the life-long question of what would happen if the world ever stopped spinning. In this latest “Choose Go” campaign, citizens all over the world decide that in order to jump start the Earth’s rotation, everybody needs to run in the same direction.

The commercial features some high profile cameos from Nike’s biggest endorsers including Odell Beckham Jr., Kevin Hart, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Simone Biles, and Kobe Bryant. Not only athletes (and Kevin Hart) were in the video–everyone’s favorite scientist Bill Nye joins to help save the world from this “stopocalypse” as well.

You can catch the ad in its entirety below.

