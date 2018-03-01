Why Papa John’s Will No Longer Be The Official Sponsor The NFL

Last year Papa John’s found themselves facing backlash after its founder, John Schnatter criticized the NFL over the national anthem protests by players. He also accused the players of making his company lose money over it. Schnatter later apologized and stepped down as the CEO.
News Channel 12 reports that the pizza chain has decided to end being the official sponsor of the NFL. They aren’t ending their entire relationship, but will focus on only 22 of the leagues teams and players. Who do you think will officially sponsor the NFL next?
