Will Smith Helps Student With Promposal

Magic 95.9
Premiere Of Netflix's 'Bright'

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Will Smith not only drops gems on Instagram, but now he’s helping young men with promposals. Smith is currently in South Carolina filming his new movie, “Gemini Man,” by director Ang Lee. In the video on WTOC, he met senior, Andrew Mooney and he asked for help with his promposal.

Smith instantly got on Instagram and spoke to Mooney’s girlfriend, Ashley Elder. He insisted that she go to prom with him because he’s a cool guy and they are going to have a great time. We hope after all this she said, “yes.”

