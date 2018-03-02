Kevin Durant Donates $10 Million For Disadvantaged Kids To Attend College [VIDEO]

Charm City
Phoenix Suns v Golden State Warriors

Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty

Kevin Durant just isn’t amazing on the court, but in real life he is a hero. Over the past several years he’s helped kids from his hometown in Prince George’s County to go to college. AOL reports that recently the NBA player donated $10 million to College Track where they help disadvantage youth attend school.

Durant has worked hard on setting up this initiative and commit time to something that is close to his heart. The program states, “College Track recruits students from underserved communities and works continuously with them from the summer before ninth grade through college graduation.”

He had the opportunity through basketball to attend college and wants to help others they might not have the same advantage. Durant said, “We didn’t have the resources to get our minds thinking about the next level. I want to do my part, whatever it is. If College Track students want to be the next Steve Jobs or the next influencer or the next tastemakers, they can get there.” Congratulations to these students and thank you Kevin Durant!

