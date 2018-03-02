News & Gossip
‘Top Off:’ Jay-Z, Beyonce & Future Bless Up DJ Khaled’s New Single

#FreeMeekMill

Andre Grant
2018 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

 

Thursday night, DJ Khaled shared the title of his forthcoming album. Of course, the title is Father Of Asahd. The new-ish dad is ecstatic about his son, and made him an intricate piece of his brand identity almost immediately. And now he’s gotten a few other parents to hop on the first track of his new album, “Top Off.”

If you thought the name was any indication, Khaled is not turning the album into a slew of “Only One” types. He’s bringing his signature high-energy production style, and the lead single finds Jigga talking-that-talk in a way we haven’t heard him for a while. The track is accented by Future’s melodic murmuring and infectious hook as well as King B’s tenor and sheer charisma. One real theme: Free Meek Mill.

Honestly, Bey jumps in hard, turning the fairly chill rap along into an inferno just when it needs it the most. And this isn’t the royalty couple’s first collab with Khaled. Last year they kicked off his roll out of Grateful with the lead single “Shining.”

You’ll also recall Hov and Future on a small song with DJ Khaled called “I Got The Keys.” That 2016 album, Major Key, went platinum at the end of that year.

It looks like Khaled is on his way to another hit record. If you’ve got iTunes or Spotify you can hear the track right away, and, of course, you can find it on TIDAL as well. This is good news because rumors abound that the platform is struggling. A report even suggested that the streaming platform only had a few months left to live.

