Watch Out Bmore Fam: More Speed, Red Light Cameras Amid Accuracy Concerns

Warning to my Bmore fam to be extra driving Baltimore officials are neatly doubling the city’s speed and red-light camera system and is charging drivers millions of dollars in fines. A total of 44 cameras are being added to the existing fleet of 56, bringing the total number of traffic cameras in the city to 100. It includes 19 speed cameras, 19 red light cameras and six cameras designed to catch large trucks traveling on roads where they are not allowed. Now some of these cameras are really needed.to stop motorists from speeding in front of schools According to the Baltimore Sun, the system is beginning to approach the size of Baltimore’s former speed and red-light camera system, which was shut down in 2013 amid accuracy concerns. At its height, the previous system had more than 160 cameras and generated nearly $20 million in revenue annually. During that time, police officers were asked to review and approve as many as five or six speed camera citations per minute.

The Baltimore Sun investigated the city’s speed camera system in 2012 and reported that the cameras were erroneously issuing tickets, leading to the multi-year shutdown. The city isn’t saying what they are doing to make them more accurate this time but are pledging greater oversight.

The new cameras start issuing tickets on March 19.

Speed cameras may give out tickets only to motorists who exceed the posted speed limit by at least 12 miles per hour. In Baltimore, they may operate only in school zones, from Monday through Friday between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The new locations for speed cameras are:

Yorkwood Elementary School: 5800 – 6100 Hillen Road

North Bend Elementary/Middle School: 100 – 400 North Bend Road

Dr. Bernard Harris Elementary School: 1300 – 1600 Harford Avenue

Eutaw-Marshburn Elementary School: 1400 – 1700 Eutaw Place

Furman L. Templeton Elementary School: 1000 – 1300 Druid Hill Avenue

Dallas F. Nicholas Sr. Elementary School: 1800 – 2200 North Calvert Street

The Mount Washington School: 5700 – 5900 Smith Avenue

Montebello Elementary/Middle School: 2000 – 2400 Erdman Avenue

Mercy High School/Leith Walk Elementary School: 1100 – 1400 East Northern Parkway

Alexander Hamilton Elementary School/Empowerment Academy: 2500 – 3000 Edmondson Avenue

Roland Park Country School, Roland Park Elementary/Middle School & Gilman School: 4800 – 5500 Roland Avenue

Frederick Douglass High School: 2200 – 2600 North Monroe Street

Barclay Elementary School: 200 – 400 East 29th Street

Baltimore City College High School: 1000 – 1300 East 33rd Street

Baltimore Collegiate School For Boys & Cardinal Shehan School: 900 – 1500 Woodbourne Avenue

Beechfield Elementary/Middle School: 4400 – 5100 Frederick Avenue

Dickey Hill Elementary: 2000 – 2200 North Forest Park Avenue

Patterson High School: 200 – 400 Kane Street

Institute of Notre Dame & Henderson-Hopkins Elementary School: 800 – 2000 East Eager Street

The new red-light camera locations are:

West Lombard Street and South Charles Street

Erdman Avenue and Federal Street

East 33rd Street and Loch Raven Boulevard

East Cold Spring Lane and York Road

East Fayette Street and North President Street

Gwynn Falls Parkway and Reisterstown Road

Reisterstown Road and West Northern Parkway

Moravia Road and Sinclair Lane

Eutaw Street and Saratoga Street

Reisterstown Road and West Cold Spring Lane

Park Heights Avenue and West Belvedere Avenue

Russell Street and Bush Street

Russell Street and Bayard Street

Falls Road and West 41st Street

Frederick Avenue and Beechfield Avenue

East Madison Street and North Broadway

East Monument Street and North Broadway

Dundalk Avenue and O’Donnell Street

The Alameda and East Cold Spring Lane

The cameras monitoring commercial vehicles give out warnings on a first offense to trucks that drive on roads where they are prohibited, followed by a $125 fine on a second offense and a $250 fine thereafter.

Those camera locations will be:

1400 – 1700 Broening Highway

2300 – 2500 Chesapeake Avenue

3000 – 3200 Boston Street

800 – 1000 Fleet Street

3800 – 4000 Pulaski Highway

1600 – 1800 E. Fayette Street

