Man Stabbed To Death Outside A Baltimore County Movie Theater

Baltimore County Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stabbed 33-year-old Christopher Dale Trotter in front of the movie theater on Eastern Avenue.
Police arrived at the parking lot in front of the theater on Friday Night and discovered the male victim suffering from a stab.
He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Latest News:
- Tiffany Haddish’s Best Moments At The Oscars — And She Wasn’t Even A Winner Or Nominee
- Oscar Roundup: ‘Get Out’ Wins Big, Mary J. Blige, Common And Andra Day Kill It On Stage
- Bill Cosby Goes To Court To Stop Accusers From Testifying
- Mike Tyson’s Ohio Mansion Will Become A Church
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @92qjamsbmore