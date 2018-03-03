Charm City
Man Stabbed To Death Outside A Baltimore County Movie Theater

Crime scene tape

Source: Johann Schumacher / Getty

Baltimore County Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stabbed 33-year-old Christopher Dale Trotter in front of the movie theater on Eastern Avenue.

Police arrived at the parking lot in front of the theater on Friday Night and discovered  the male victim suffering from a stab.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

 

