Columbus Short Sentenced To A Year In Jail For Hitting His New Wife

The former "Scandal" actor can't seem to keep his hands off the women in his life.

GQ Men Of The Year Party - Carpet

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

It seems that Columbus Short can’t keep his hands off women…but this time he’s going to jail for it.

According to TMZ, Short entered his “no contest” plea on Friday in Los Angeles after getting arrested back in November. Apparently, he hit his new wife Aida Abramyan during an argument and was sentenced to 36 months probation and domestic violence education. But, because he was already on probation for a 2014 bar fight, he is now going to jail for a year!

It’s no secret that Columbus has a history of abuse, having allegedly put a knife against his ex-wife’s throat threatening to kill her, a move–among other violence accusations–that got him fired from the ABC hit show “Scandal.”

Meanwhile, Aida says the media is lying about her man and their relationship.

Not sure what BS she is talking about given there is proof that he is going to jail and he never denied in court that he hit her.

Hopefully, Columbus will use this year to get the help he sorely needs.

