Say What? Child Spit On, Called N-Word By Firefighter At Kansas Hooters

Folks are showing their true selves in Trump’s America.

Case in point: A Kansas fireman allegedly spat on a young Black child and called him the n-word at a local Hooters.

According to KCTV News, Overland Park, Kansas, police said charges were filed against the unnamed man for battery and hurling a racial slur at a 3-year-old in front of numerous witnesses at the popular eatery.

One person who saw the incident told the news outlet that he couldn’t believe what went down. He claims that he noticed the child wander away from his family and when a family member came to retrieve the preschool-aged kid, the fireman called him a racial slur and spat at him.

Even worse? When police arrived to the scene, the man told them that he was a first responder.

“I didn’t catch what the officer said to him, but his immediate response was ‘It’s ok, I’m a fireman,’ like that was supposed to blanket cover everything for him,” the witness told KCTV.

Obviously, the toddler’s family was horrified, with his grandfather telling the news outlet that he went “numb” as he watched the horror transpire. The family was there celebrating a birthday with 20-30 people when his grandson walked away.

“My whole body just went numb,” he said. “How could someone do that to a child? He’s a baby. He’s helpless. He didn’t deserve that.”

He is even more disgusted to learn that the man identified in the attack is a Kansas City fireman.

“Sick to my stomach,” the grandfather said. “But, you know what? You have to pray for people like that.”

He concluded, “This society needs to come together. When it’s a child, it’s not right.”

Honestly, it’s not right ever, regardless of age.

Once news hit, Hooters issued the following statement:

“Hooters does not tolerate any harassment or discriminatory language, the safety and well-being of our guests and employees are our utmost priorities. Of course it goes without saying that our policy is to fully cooperate with any law enforcement investigation.”

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

