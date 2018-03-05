Charm City
45 Homeless People Displaced In Baltimore

Magic 95.9
Starting his morning with an invigorating wash

Source: PeopleImages / Getty

The Annapolis and Anne Arundel County fire departments were called to The Light House homeless prevention support center at 10 Hudson St. at 11:33 p.m. on March 4 for a chemical smell coming through the vents, Annapolis Fire wrote in a statement.

Full Story: FoxBaltimore

