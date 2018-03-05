The Annapolis and Anne Arundel County fire departments were called to The Light House homeless prevention support center at 10 Hudson St. at 11:33 p.m. on March 4 for a chemical smell coming through the vents, Annapolis Fire wrote in a statement.
Full Story: FoxBaltimore
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
Latest News:
- HBCU Campuses Are Falling Victim To School Shootings And Gun Violence This Year, Too
- Auntie Maxine Claps Back Again! Trump Dragged For Saying She Needs IQ Test
- Watch: Sandra Bullock Got Emotional Talking About The Impact Of ‘Black Panther’ On Her Black Son
- 45 Homeless People Displaced In Baltimore