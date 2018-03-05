Could This Be The Reason Colin Kaepernick Didnt Get Signed To The Ravens?

There was a lot of talk after the Baltimore Ravens decided not to sign free agent Colin Kaepernick some even said it was because of former Raven baller Ray Lewis. Now sources say the reason may be because of head coach John Harbaugh’s relationship with a high ranking member of the U.S military.

TMZ reports,

when Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was considering signing Kaepernick to the team before the 2017 NFL season, he sought advice from some trusted friends.

We’ve learned at least one of those friends is a high-ranking member of the U.S. military who essentially told Harbaugh to seriously consider if Colin’s national anthem demonstration fell in line with the team’s core values.

The official didn’t outright say, “Don’t sign Kaep” — but advised the team to give Colin a set of specific guidelines he needed to follow if he wanted to keep his job.

