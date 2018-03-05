Charm City
Home > Charm City

Could This Be The Reason Colin Kaepernick Didnt Get Signed To The Ravens?

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
San Francisco 49ers Practice at UCF

Source: Orlando Sentinel / Getty

There was a lot of talk after the Baltimore Ravens decided not to sign free agent Colin Kaepernick some even said it was because of former Raven baller Ray Lewis. Now sources say the reason may be because of head coach John Harbaugh’s relationship with a high ranking member of the U.S military.

TMZ reports,

when Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was considering signing Kaepernick to the team before the 2017 NFL season, he sought advice from some trusted friends.

We’ve learned at least one of those friends is a high-ranking member of the U.S. military who essentially told Harbaugh to seriously consider if Colin’s national anthem demonstration fell in line with the team’s core values.

The official didn’t outright say, “Don’t sign Kaep” — but advised the team to give Colin a set of specific guidelines he needed to follow if he wanted to keep his job.

ALSO TRENDING:

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

BHM Replica

These Remixed Photos Are Dedicated To Powerful Moments Captured In Black History

10 photos Launch gallery

These Remixed Photos Are Dedicated To Powerful Moments Captured In Black History

Continue reading These Remixed Photos Are Dedicated To Powerful Moments Captured In Black History

These Remixed Photos Are Dedicated To Powerful Moments Captured In Black History

In honoring those who stood their ground for justice and pushed past adversity over the past few decades, we decided to recreate some of those powerful moments that were actually caught on camera.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Love and Hip Hop’s Stevie J Going To…

The father of six was charged with a federal crime.
03.06.18
Mary J. Blige Says She Loves Ryan Seacrest…

Plus, did Taraji P. Henson take a dig at Seacrest?
03.06.18
Wakanda Forever: 5 Things That Could Happen In…

Get ready for more melanin magic!
03.06.18
HBCU Campuses Are Falling Victim To School Shootings…

Of the at least 12 school shootings so far this year, there have been three at historically Black colleges.
03.05.18
Auntie Maxine Claps Back Again! Trump Dragged For…

Trump failed to outsmart Waters.
03.05.18
Watch: Sandra Bullock Got Emotional Talking About The…

Louis is eight years old.
03.05.18
Tiffany Haddish’s Best Moments At The Oscars —…

This is why we love her.
03.05.18
31 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: White Dresses And Red Carpet…

See all the fashion and style from the 90th Annual Academy Awards.
03.05.18
12 items
Jumping The Broom! Chanel Iman Marries NY Giants…

Congrats to the beautiful couple!
03.05.18
Say What? Child Spit On, Called N-Word By…

The little boy, who wandered away from his family, was only 3-years-old.
03.05.18