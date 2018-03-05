Baltimore Mom Sentenced To 30 Years In Jail For Death Of Baby

A Baltimore mother was addicted to drugs and it became the result of her baby’s death. There is a serious drug problem in the Baltimore and surrounding areas and we have to get it under control.

FoxBaltimore.com reports:

The Baltimore City State’s Attorney announced a 75 year sentence, with all but 30 suspended for a woman convicted of manslaughter and child abuse resulting in death.

Anne Kirsch was convicted in 2017 in the death of her 9-day-old, heroin addicted son.

Kirsch gave birth to the victim— Matthew Kirsch Jr.—on October 11, 2015 in the repair bay of an auto repair shop where she worked. Paramedics were called to a Groveland Avenue address on October 20, 2015—nine days after the child’s birth.

