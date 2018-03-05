Mary J. Blige Says She Loves Ryan Seacrest And ‘He’s Fighting For His Identity’

Photo by

National
Home > National

Mary J. Blige Says She Loves Ryan Seacrest And ‘He’s Fighting For His Identity’

Plus, did Taraji P. Henson take a dig at Seacrest?

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment

T he Oscars were last night and while the show was pretty uneventful (with the exception of Tiffany Haddish!), there was some drama. E! correspondent Ryan Seacrest has been accused of sexual harassment and several celebrities refused to talk to him on the red carpet. Most celebs didn’t even address the issue, considering he is such a staple on red carpet, but Mary J. Blige did offer some support.

According to Page Six, the two-time Oscar nominee said, “I love Ryan… he’s fighting for his identity. If something is not right, something is not right — I don’t know the whole truth and I don’t know what it is and I love Ryan.” Watch the video below:

Another red carpet moment was Taraj P. Henson interview with Seacrest. The Oscar nominee said, “The universe has a way of taking care of taking care of good people,” touching his chin. “Know what I mean?”  See below:

This doesn’t seem like “shade” at all, but the Internet exploded. Henson quickly shut down the viral moment, telling People.com, “I did it to keep his chin up. It’s an awkward position to be in. He’s been cleared, but anyone can say anything.”

 

Ryan Seacrest has denied all sexual harassment allegations.

SEE ALSO:

Not Today, Satan: Black Trump Supporter Attacks The Congressional Black Caucus

Photo Of Black Women ‘Worshiping’ White Woman Stirs Racial Controversy On Instagram

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Mary J. Blige Says She Loves Ryan Seacrest And ‘He’s Fighting For His Identity’

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Love and Hip Hop’s Stevie J Going To…

The father of six was charged with a federal crime.
03.06.18
Mary J. Blige Says She Loves Ryan Seacrest…

Plus, did Taraji P. Henson take a dig at Seacrest?
03.06.18
Wakanda Forever: 5 Things That Could Happen In…

Get ready for more melanin magic!
03.06.18
HBCU Campuses Are Falling Victim To School Shootings…

Of the at least 12 school shootings so far this year, there have been three at historically Black colleges.
03.05.18
Auntie Maxine Claps Back Again! Trump Dragged For…

Trump failed to outsmart Waters.
03.05.18
Watch: Sandra Bullock Got Emotional Talking About The…

Louis is eight years old.
03.05.18
Tiffany Haddish’s Best Moments At The Oscars —…

This is why we love her.
03.05.18
31 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: White Dresses And Red Carpet…

See all the fashion and style from the 90th Annual Academy Awards.
03.05.18
12 items
Jumping The Broom! Chanel Iman Marries NY Giants…

Congrats to the beautiful couple!
03.05.18
Say What? Child Spit On, Called N-Word By…

The little boy, who wandered away from his family, was only 3-years-old.
03.05.18