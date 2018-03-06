News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Lacoste Ditches The Classic Crocodile Logo For A Good Cause

GlobalGrind
Leave a comment
Tennis - 2015 French Open - Day One - Roland Garros

Source: Jon Buckle – EMPICS / Getty

Lacoste Decides To Switch Up Logo For A Good Cause

In an attempt to raise awareness Lacoste has decided to switch up the classic crocodile logo for images of 10 other animals on the threatened and endangered species list for a special limited release. The new logos will feature the vaquita (Gulf of California porpoise), the Burmese roofed turtle, the Northern sportive lemur, the Sumatran tiger, and the kakapo, among others.

Lacoste will make as many polos as there are animals of that particular species left in the wild. Money from sales of the collared shirts will go toward helping Lacoste, and the International Union for Conservation of Natures’ (IUCN) support wildlife conservation worldwide.

 

 

“Today, the Lacoste logo still symbolizes the will and commitment the brand invests into each action it undertakes,” the IUCN said in a press release. “Taking the capsule collection from concept to launch has been achieved in half the time it usually requires for such a project and testifies to the dynamism which businesses like Lacoste can bring to the global extinction threat: a universal challenge which many agree is of utmost urgency to environmental sustainability.”

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Lacoste Ditches The Classic Crocodile Logo For A Good Cause

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Love and Hip Hop’s Stevie J Going To…

The father of six was charged with a federal crime.
03.06.18
Mary J. Blige Says She Loves Ryan Seacrest…

Plus, did Taraji P. Henson take a dig at Seacrest?
03.06.18
Wakanda Forever: 5 Things That Could Happen In…

Get ready for more melanin magic!
03.06.18
HBCU Campuses Are Falling Victim To School Shootings…

Of the at least 12 school shootings so far this year, there have been three at historically Black colleges.
03.05.18
Auntie Maxine Claps Back Again! Trump Dragged For…

Trump failed to outsmart Waters.
03.05.18
Watch: Sandra Bullock Got Emotional Talking About The…

Louis is eight years old.
03.05.18
Tiffany Haddish’s Best Moments At The Oscars —…

This is why we love her.
03.05.18
31 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: White Dresses And Red Carpet…

See all the fashion and style from the 90th Annual Academy Awards.
03.05.18
12 items
Jumping The Broom! Chanel Iman Marries NY Giants…

Congrats to the beautiful couple!
03.05.18
Say What? Child Spit On, Called N-Word By…

The little boy, who wandered away from his family, was only 3-years-old.
03.05.18