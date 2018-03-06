TJMS: If You Missed It
Compton Mayor Aja Brown Runs For Congress Against Stacey Dash

Magic 95.9
If Stacey Dash thought she could slip into to Congress without a fight, she is wrong. Compton Mayor Aja Brown is putting a stop to it by putting her hat in the race for Congress.

TMZ reports, that Brown will make her official announcement on Thursday about running for the 44th district. As a Congresswoman, the position would cover Compton, San Pedro, Watts, and North Long Beach.

When Dash announced her run for Congress, Brown had no interest of her own but received many calls from members from the California Congressional delegation encouraging her to run.

Brown would be the ideal candidate as she’s been working in and for the people of Compton for many years.

People close to Brown have said she’s grumbled about the fact Dash was running. Claiming she was only “running for notoriety” and has no relationship with the city.

As mayor, Brown is known for her work and help on serious issues that have affected the people of her city.

(Source: TMZ )

