News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Bag Secured: Nas Makes $40 Million In Amazon Ring Buyout

The Queens legend has been making big moves in Sillicon Valley.

GlobalGrind
Leave a comment
Italia Independent And Nas Presents The Ghostbusters Collection, New York City

Source: Craig Barritt / Getty

More dead presidents for QB’s finest.

via WeBuyBlack:

Legendary Queens Bridge rapper, Nas just secured a hefty bag thanks to his early investment in the Doorbell Security company “Ring”. Ring was just bought by Amazon for $1.2 Billion dollars.

Nas, (Nasir Jones) was reportedly one of Ring’s first investors. He and his business firm Queensbridge Venture Partners, have invested in several companies over the past few years such as Lyft, Dropbox, Rap Genius, and SeatGeek.

 

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Bag Secured: Nas Makes $40 Million In Amazon Ring Buyout

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Love and Hip Hop’s Stevie J Going To…

The father of six was charged with a federal crime.
03.06.18
Mary J. Blige Says She Loves Ryan Seacrest…

Plus, did Taraji P. Henson take a dig at Seacrest?
03.06.18
Wakanda Forever: 5 Things That Could Happen In…

Get ready for more melanin magic!
03.06.18
HBCU Campuses Are Falling Victim To School Shootings…

Of the at least 12 school shootings so far this year, there have been three at historically Black colleges.
03.05.18
Auntie Maxine Claps Back Again! Trump Dragged For…

Trump failed to outsmart Waters.
03.05.18
Watch: Sandra Bullock Got Emotional Talking About The…

Louis is eight years old.
03.05.18
Tiffany Haddish’s Best Moments At The Oscars —…

This is why we love her.
03.05.18
31 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: White Dresses And Red Carpet…

See all the fashion and style from the 90th Annual Academy Awards.
03.05.18
12 items
Jumping The Broom! Chanel Iman Marries NY Giants…

Congrats to the beautiful couple!
03.05.18
Say What? Child Spit On, Called N-Word By…

The little boy, who wandered away from his family, was only 3-years-old.
03.05.18