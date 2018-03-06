Watch This Black Drag Queen’s Chilling Interpretation Of Billie Holiday’s ‘Strange Fruit’

Photo by

National
Home > National

Watch This Black Drag Queen’s Chilling Interpretation Of Billie Holiday’s ‘Strange Fruit’

A spin on the iconic song, which was about lynchings in the south.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment

Did you know transgender women of color are disproportionately affected by fatal violence? Last year was the deadliest year for the transgender community in nearly ten years — according to Mother Jones,“Trans women are four times more likely than cisgender women to be homicide victims” and “84 percent of the victims were people of color and 80 percent identified as female.” It is a state of emergency for the transgender community, especially transwomen of color. Sadly, these numbers are probably higher because many transgender people are misgendered or misidentified in death.

Monét X Change, a New York-based drag performer, decided to make a statement about the murder of transwomen. Using Billie Holiday‘s 1939 song “Strange Fruit,” which was about lynchings in the south, Monét performs her own version of the song, highlighting the death of transwomen. Watch below:

From the transwoman bleeding red glitter to Monét’s dynamic voice, this is a perfect example of art meeting activism. It is uncomfortable, shocking and emotional. Monét’s “Strange Fruit” is just a small taste of her talent. The performer will be competing on season ten of RuPaul’s Drag Race, which premieres Thursday, March 22. We’ll be rooting for you, Monét!

SEE ALSO:

Black Arizona Professor Suspended After Proclaiming #BlackLivesMatter Members ‘Should Be Hung’

Joel Osteen Says Houston Church ‘Never Closed’ During Hurricane Harvey Aftermath

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Watch This Black Drag Queen’s Chilling Interpretation Of Billie Holiday’s ‘Strange Fruit’

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Watch This Black Drag Queen’s Chilling Interpretation Of…

A spin on the iconic song, which was about lynchings in the south.
03.06.18
Love and Hip Hop’s Stevie J Going To…

The father of six was charged with a federal crime.
03.06.18
Mary J. Blige Says She Loves Ryan Seacrest…

Plus, did Taraji P. Henson take a dig at Seacrest?
03.06.18
Wakanda Forever: 5 Things That Could Happen In…

Get ready for more melanin magic!
03.06.18
HBCU Campuses Are Falling Victim To School Shootings…

Of the at least 12 school shootings so far this year, there have been three at historically Black colleges.
03.05.18
Auntie Maxine Claps Back Again! Trump Dragged For…

Trump failed to outsmart Waters.
03.05.18
Watch: Sandra Bullock Got Emotional Talking About The…

Louis is eight years old.
03.05.18
Tiffany Haddish’s Best Moments At The Oscars —…

This is why we love her.
03.05.18
31 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: White Dresses And Red Carpet…

See all the fashion and style from the 90th Annual Academy Awards.
03.05.18
12 items
Jumping The Broom! Chanel Iman Marries NY Giants…

Congrats to the beautiful couple!
03.05.18