Kenya Moore’s Husband Marc Daly Reveals It Was Love At First Sight

In their first joint interview as husband and wife, Marc & Kenya reveal they immediately knew they had found 'the one.'

OK! Magazine's Annual Pre-Oscar Event - Arrivals

Source: JB Lacroix / Getty

Reality star Kenya Moore and her new hubby Marc Daly are finally opening up about their romance in their first joint interview since their nuptials.

The normally secretive couple gushed about the day they met and how they knew they had found their person.

“How could I not know?” Daly told ET.

“Great heart, great person, love at first sight.”

Moore echoed her new husband’s sentiments, saying, “I knew the first day. I remember calling Cynthia [Bailey] from the show, and was like, ‘I just met my husband.’ It was that kind of chemistry.”

The pair also laughed off rumors and Real Housewife shade that their whirlwind marriage was fake.

“Honestly, I just laugh at it,” Daly said. “I know I’m real, and she knows I’m real and that’s all that matters.”

Moore credits her partner for bringing a sense of peace to her life.

“When you finally are at peace with yourself and you find someone who centers you and who loves you unconditionally and they just bring out the best in you, you want to be a better person for them. And I feel like I want to be a better person for not only myself but for my husband. I think we bring out the best in each other.”

Okay love birds! Let the Black love continue to flourish.

SOURCE: Entertainment Tonight

