News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Get In Formation: Check Out Which Powerful Modern-Day Role Models Are Getting Their Own Barbie

Chloe Kim and Frida Kahlo are just the tip of the iceberg

GlobalGrind
Leave a comment
Barbie

Source: Barbie / Barbie

There’s more than a couple new are some new Barbies coming to stores near you, and these latest additions are just in time for International Women’s Day.

Barbie is doing their part in celebrating the powerful women all around us by launching 14 dolls that represent some of our favorite modern-day role models. Some highlights from the slew of new dolls  include 17-year-old Asian-American snowboarding champion Chloe Kim,  filmmaker Patty Jenkins, 19-year-old conservationist Bindi Irwin, and UK boxing champion Nicola Adams.

Hit the flip to see a picture of the fresh new Barbie faces:

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Get In Formation: Check Out Which Powerful Modern-Day Role Models Are Getting Their Own Barbie

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
White Teacher That Slammed A Child Against The…

Just think: Trump wants to arm educators like her with guns.
03.07.18
The Glow Up! ‘Black Panther’ Bae Daniel Kaluuya…

RiRi's out there helping everyone slay the red carpet, regardless of gender.
03.07.18
Racist Slur Found On ‘Black Panther’ Movie Sign…

Let the military march against racism begin.
03.07.18
Absolutely Horrific: Florida Senate Approves Arming Teachers

This is exactly what gun control activists didn't want.
03.07.18
Watch This Black Drag Queen’s Chilling Interpretation Of…

A spin on the iconic song, which was about lynchings in the south.
03.06.18
Love and Hip Hop’s Stevie J Going To…

The father of six was charged with a federal crime.
03.06.18
Mary J. Blige Says She Loves Ryan Seacrest…

Plus, did Taraji P. Henson take a dig at Seacrest?
03.06.18
Wakanda Forever: 5 Things That Could Happen In…

Get ready for more melanin magic!
03.06.18
HBCU Campuses Are Falling Victim To School Shootings…

Of the at least 12 school shootings so far this year, there have been three at historically Black colleges.
03.05.18
Auntie Maxine Claps Back Again! Trump Dragged For…

Trump failed to outsmart Waters.
03.05.18